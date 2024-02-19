'The Sympathizer' is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, who received the Pulitzer Prize. It combines elements of spy thriller and cross-cultural satire. This interesting series has as one of its main figures the actor Robert Downey Jr., who sports a different image for this role and that has taken many of his followers by surprise, since the trailer for this new streaming proposal was recently released online.

'The Sympathizer', directed by the acclaimed Park Chan-wook, will hit the screens in April of this year through HBO MAX. This long-awaited premiere, which coincides with the eligibility period for the Emmy Awards, promises to become one of the biggest highlights of the television season. In this note, we tell you everything about the new series with Robert Downey Jr.

Trailer for the series 'The Sympathizer'

When is 'The Sympathizer' released?

The release date of 'The Sympathizer' is Sunday, April 14 only on the HBO MAX digital platform. This miniseries will have seven episodes and will possibly end on May 26 so that it can be eligible for Emmy participation. Likewise, the presence of Robert Downey Jr. In this project he is a plus, since he is nominated for an Oscar for his role in 'Oppenheimer' and recently received the BAFTA 2024.

Where can I watch 'The Sympathizer'?

'The Sympathizer' will only be available on HBO MAX. It should be noted that a few weeks ago the streaming platform announced that on February 27 they will no longer be HBO MAX to just call MAX. This as a result of the company's migration to US territory. The changes will be seen in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

What is the plot of 'The Sympathizer'?

The series 'The Sympathizer' mixes the genres of spy thriller and intercultural satire chronicling the experiences of a communist spy of French-Vietnamese descent during the final days of the Vietnam War and his subsequent life in the United States. Park Chan-Wook and Don McKellar play roles as executive producers, while McKellar assumes the role of main scriptwriter in charge of adapting the literary work to television.

What happened to Robert Downey Jr. in the past?

Cast of 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr.

Hoa Xuande as the captain

Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon

Toan Le as the general

Ky Duyen as Madame

Sandra Oh as Ms. Sofia Mori