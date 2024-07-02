Deputy Novichkov: Kanye West needs to support SVO to perform in Russia

The conditions for the performance of American rapper Kanye West in Russia were revealed by State Duma deputy Nikolai Novichkov. His words are quoted by “Paragraph”.

The MP said the musician needs to publicly express support for Russia and the Special Military Operation (SMO). He should also urge his colleagues to do the same. Otherwise, West should postpone the performance or hold it online, Novichkov stressed.

The deputy noted that similar demands are made not only to West. “This applies to any cultural figure in general. If you do not support Russia, work somewhere else,” he concluded.

Earlier, music critic and producer Evgeny Babichev revealed the approximate cost of tickets to the American rapper’s concert in Russia.