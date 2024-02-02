While the world of Formula 1 tries to recover from the shock of Lewis Hamilton's future move from Mercedes to Ferrari in the 2025 season, the slow journey that will lead to the pre-season tests on 21-23 February in Bahrain continues. Haas presented the new livery of its own single-seater for the new championship, the VF-24, and will be followed by next February 5th from the Williams.

However, in a funny video published on social networks, the Grove team gave the task to its top driver, the Thai Alex AlbonOf 'spoil' at least in part what will be the new livery of the British teamsurprisingly capable of closing the season in eighth place last year among the Constructors.

Same colors, more sponsors

Albon then commented on the colors of the new FW46, describing the car to the spectators. Interesting was the observation that #23, former Toro Rosso and Red Bull driver, made regarding theincreased number of brands who have decided to associate their name with that of the team directed by James Vowles.

“We have more sponsors. This is a good thing“, commented the 27-year-old native of London with a smile. “I like the livery – he added, commenting on the design of the single-seater – it is an evolution of last year's. Blue is still the prevailing color. I see there are more details in the livery. It looks beautiful and above all it looks fast. I said it last year too, but this one seems faster. She's ready to run”he concluded.