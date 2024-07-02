Rockstar Games has recently GTA Online Updated with Bounty Hunting a package of additional content that was not entirely convincing, but which was noted for the addition of at least one GTA 6 related item probably as an Easter egg. It was spotted by Reddit user DogWifDreads, who immediately highlighted it online.

Necklace

It is a silver necklace seen in the GTA 6 trailerworn at the pool party. The item added in GTA Online is virtually identical, as seen in the image below.

The Silver Necklace in GTA Online

As soon as players learned about the news, they were thrilled, even though it was not very relevant to the gameplay of GTA Online. How can you resist getting an item in advance that is present in the most anticipated game ever?

“I like that they’re giving us a little taste,” one user admitted. on Reddit. “I wonder what other clothing items they added in the DLC that will be in GTA 6,” replied another.

Of course the discovery of the necklace has made start different theories about other objects potentially from GTA 6: “I think a lot of the clothes and vehicles they’re adding to GTAO have been imported from GTA 6. A lot of the new cars look a lot more ‘polished’.”

Others have pointed out how some of the tattoos introduced in the latest updates have also appeared in promotional material of GTA 6. “The three smiley faces from the Fooligan DLC, are on the guy leaning out of the door of the green truck in the GTA 6 trailer,” one user explained.

Naturally, each discovery has only further added to the hype for what is already a surefire best-seller on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S when it releases sometime in 2025.