Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 5:50 p.m.



| Updated 6:10 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Maritime Captaincy of Cartagena, which depends on the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, prohibited the entry to the port of Cartagena of the ship 'Atameken', flagged by Kazakhstan, for transporting merchandise from a port in Russia and that is affected by the sanctions. of …