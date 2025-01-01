01/01/2025



Updated at 11:26 a.m.





Sevilla notified José María del Nido Benaventeon the last day of the year, a sanction by which You will not be able to access the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán during the next 20 official matches that the Nervión team plays at home. A sanction, not unexpected, that further heats up the already worn relationship between the former president and his eldest son, current president of Sevilla. In fact, inside the club’s officesor everyone was in favor of taking a retaliation of this magnitude for the simple circumstance of giving notoriety and loudspeaker to the party that now remains a victim of severe action due to a specific event. Even with the order from José María del Nido Carrasco himself to place his father in a preferential place at the farewell of Jesús Navassitting next to figures from the past like Kanouté, ignoring the current bad relationship between the two, it was thought that there could be an intermediate solution to put an end to the events that occurred in the past derby between the former president and one of Sevilla’s lawyers. . However, Del Nido Carrasco has once again shown himself implacable, as in the breaking off of relations with Betis, and has asserted his presidential authority in this matter.

TO José María del Nido Benaventeas announced at the time ABC of Sevillenow has the judicial route to try to ensure that the sanction is not carried out or is delayed in time, although it will not be easy. The next Sevillistas match in their stadium will be January 11 against Valencia. With his arguments, presented since he learned that he was going to be sanctioned for the discussion with Lucas Fernandez de Bobadillahas managed to at least lower the initial figure of 36 meetingswhich were almost two full League seasons away from Sánchez-Pizjuán. With these 20 games, at least, Del Nido Benavente should be out of the Sevillistas’ house throughout 2025, which has just begun. A hard blow against the former president, who already has a new throwing weapon before the Shareholders’ Meeting of the January 10which once again takes on a charged tone due to this new controversy.

Del Nido Benavente He took advantage of social networks to launch a harsh statement against the president of Sevilla. He took advantage of what happened at the farewell of Jesús Navas to attack the deteriorated image and popularity by Del Nido Carrasco, to whom he also sent a final message as a father figure, within a war that is worsening as the months go by. There are no possible means of reconciliation because certain lines have already been crossed that have reached a personal nature. It is no longer a battle between simple shareholders for power and control of Sevilla. The war between the Del Nido continues. We have to wait for the sanctioned person’s reaction when Sevilla’s first game arrives and they don’t let him access his seat, just the day after the Shareholders’ Meeting. Nothing changes in the corridors and offices of the Sánchez-Pizjuán with the arrival of the new year.