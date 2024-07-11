“The ban imposed by the minister Valditare on theuse of cell phones in schools It is a necessary measure, but it also represents a defeat for us parents. It is shocking that we had to arrive at such a drastic measure to recognize the obvious: cell phones are a source of distraction and should have no place in classrooms”. This is what Adnkronos Salute said Joseph Laveniapsychotherapist and president of the National Association of Technological Addictions Gap and Cyberbullying, speaks after the announcement by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, of a circular that prohibits the use of cell phones for any purpose, including educational purposes, from next school year.

“Until now, Our approach to digital education has been wrong: we give children a smartphone and then, when they are teenagers, we desperately try to impose rules and limits. This is the most wrong way possible. We should do exactly the opposite – warns Lavenia – First of all, we must teach our children what a smartphone is for, what the risks are, the dangers of manipulation and distraction. Only after making them aware, allow them to access the network and applications, when they have reached the right age”.

“So why can’t we resist until they’re 14? There’s already a European law on privacy that prohibits minors from accessing the Internet before this age. Ignoring this law – warns the expert – means exposing our children to unnecessary risks and failing in our role as educators”.

According to Lavenia, “there is nothing wrong in explaining to our children that they must first go through a process and be ready before having a smartphone. Often, we give smartphones to 6/7 year old children because we are no longer capable of saying no and keeping that no. We are not capable of managing a child’s crying or anger, but in reality, through this, we are teaching them two fundamental things: respect for the rules and the ability to manage frustration. These skills are essential for their future life”.

“We must also be a good example. It is not about demonizing technology, but about finding a balance, and this can only be done through education and training. Teaching our children to use technology as a useful tool, rather than a constant distraction, is fundamental to their success and well-being. This requires a joint commitment between parents, schools and institutions. Only in this way – he concludes – will we be able to train generations capable of using technology effectively and productively, without being overwhelmed by it. It is time to take our role seriously and start building a better future for our children, with clear rules and a solid education right from the start”.