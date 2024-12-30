The day arrived. Sevilla FC says goodbye to its legend, Jesús Navas who has lived through the last few weeks of frenetic emotions and who, after the last day at the Santiago Bernabéu, has already hung up his boots. Thus, this Monday, December 30, there will be a full house at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to bid farewell with honors to the most successful player in the club’s history.

It will be starting at 5:00 p.m. when the farewell ceremony beginsas reported by the club. Numerous personalities, currently members of the club and former teammates of the palace, will attend; Some of them were already seen at the great gala dinner organized by Sevilla on the night of Sunday the 29th.

A legend says goodbye

«I have given everything. My soul, my body, everything for Sevilla“, indicated Jesús Navas in his recent interview with ABC de Sevilla, in which he acknowledged that he was” experiencing many emotions for a long time, for several months… They are mixed feelings, of all kinds, and I try to assimilate them, handle them in the best possible way. . “I want to live in the moment, enjoy my life.”

The Sevilla legend will experience even more emotions this afternoon, in his stadium, where he will see a review of his brilliant professional career. In this event, as has already been announced, teammates and former teammates will participate, as well as other figures from outside the football world. And, of course, there will be no shortage of surprises that the club has prepared. Everything to say goodbye to the best player in its history as he deserves.