The huge sum that Como would pay would not be for signing, but it does lay the foundations of Betica’s strategy in the market: negotiate for Le Fée, dream of Antony and give prominence to youth squad Jesús Rodríguez
He Betis made progress yesterday in a sale that seems transcendental, not only when it comes to being able to articulate its immediate plans in the transfer market, but to open up the inevitable salary space and also file numbers for…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#sale #Assane #Diao #Betis #plans
Leave a Reply