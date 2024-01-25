Gigi Riva, symbol of Italian sport

The disappearance of Gigi Riva, which occurred last Monday at the age of 79, sparked a wave of unanimous condolences that crossed the borders of 'his' Sardinia – which had adopted him when he was just over 18 -, involving the entire peninsula. Not only the sporting champion, capable of leading Cagliari to win the scudetto in April 1970 and signing the record – still unbeaten – of goals scored for the national team, but at the same time a man of integrity, shy and of few words, never charmed with easy money, so much so that he refused the ruthless court of Juventus and Inter in order to remain forever on his island.

Rombo di Tuono and the passion for cars

As told in his autobiography published in 2022, Gigi Riva was a Great car and driving enthusiast. In the beginning there was a Fiat 600 purchased in partnership with teammates Pier Luigi Cera and Renzo Cappellaro: Riva had just obtained his driving license and used it to refine his driving.

With his first earnings as a footballer, in 1964 he bought aAlfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Quadrifoglio Verde: “I immediately took a liking to the guide. Getting into the car relaxed me, it calmed my nerves, which didn't always happen to those in the next seat. Let's say I liked the fast pace, and the surroundings of Cagliari seemed made especially for pushing”remembered the native champion of Leggiuno.

In particular, his twin goal in Cagliari – and adventures in the national team – Roberto Boninsegna was the protagonist of a rather singular adventure: “He didn't bat an eyelid throughout the entire journey. There are those who instinctively stiffen, or move their legs, look for a hold, after a while throw out a 'But it couldn't be…'. Boninsegna no, he was tough not only as a center forward but also as a passenger. He came down a little pale, to be honest, without any comment. Which arrived 2-3 days later. 'By the way, Gigi, I haven't thanked you yet for the ride the other day. You convinced me, I called the insurance company and it arrived today a life insurance policy“, Riva said with a smile.

It was theAlpha Montrealthe Biscione two-seater supercar, specially prepared for Rombo di Tuono: “I had courted my mechanic friend, Albino Cocco, with whom I later entered into partnership when he took over the Alfa Romeo workshop. It was a nice car, but apparently normal. Him though he had rigged it in a way that if you pressed a little on the Poetto straight, you could hear it roaring from the other side of the city“.

Finally, there was no lack of it Ferrariwith the Dino convertible (in the cover photo of Vistanet.it) purchased in 1970 with which he crossed Sardinia on the 131, darting between the sea and the hinterland, in stories handed down from generation to generation.

Riva also loved the Formula 1, obviously in his own way. He kept an album with clippings of articles on the end of Lorenzo Bandini in Monte Carlo '67 and – as told in his book -: “I was once in Monza, at the Friday and Saturday tests. And for many years, F1 on TV was an event not to be missed, compatible with the matches.”

The roar of the engines reminded him of the roar of thunder, the fascinating nickname coined for him in 1970 by the journalist Gianni Brera: the silence of waiting and the crescendo of cheering in the stands as soon as he took the ball, until it overbearingly exploded in the final roar of the goals. Left-handed, powerful, unrepeatable. Unattainable.