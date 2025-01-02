The fragile mental health of young people after the DANA in Valencia: without sport, music or socialization

The so-called glass generation has become a resilient and visible figure during the DANA catastrophe in Valencia, but it has also required a mental effort for them to assimilate what was happening a few meters from their homes. Many of them, residents of the affected municipalities, continue to raise the blinds and find themselves with the same ecosystem: suspended dust, garages collapsed by mud and useless and destroyed infrastructure; elements that prevent them from returning to the routine and daily life to which they were accustomed.

Mental health after DANA: “The stages of grief are not universal. Each person has an experience”

Paula Benlloch, Isabela Sánchez, Ianella Ferro and Lucía Álamo are four girls from Massanassa and Catarroja who have contacted this medium to denounce the lack of spaces for young people after the historic flood of last October 29. “We don’t have benches to sit on, there are streets without lights and spaces like theaters or gyms that are destroyed,” explains Sánchez.

One of them confesses that, during the most critical weeks, she “did not want to leave the house” because it was an odyssey to navigate the muddy streets collapsed by enormous mountains of objects that the water had accumulated. And, although they were also participants in the confinement due to the COVID-19 emergency, the young women feel that DANA has been a “much worse” event. “It has been a more personal and not globalized event. It shocks you to see the state of things in first person,” they say.

They are all in their second year of Baccalaureate, a course where grades and stress take on special relevance because they determine access to university and trace the beginning of a professional future. Sánchez explains that he has not been able to return to teaching at the IES Berenguer Dalmau in Catarroja because the building is not in optimal reopening conditions. “We have barely done two weeks online and a few weeks ago they relocated us to central Florida in Catarroja in the afternoons.”

To this, he adds that, from the Department of Education, they have been informed that they were going to install barracks after Christmas to return to classes at their usual time. However, on December 20, they received another message warning that they would not be operational until the end of April. Likewise, the student who is studying the Performing Arts Baccalaureate denounces that they have not consulted the students if they agreed with the “imposed” schedule, since there are classmates who have to do other types of training in the afternoons. “There are people who cannot travel to the institute and they have not provided buses,” he emphasizes.

In this sense, all of them state that their grades have dropped because there is a “lack of concentration” and they consider that they are at a disadvantage in the face of the University Access Test (PAU). Furthermore, Benlloch urges this organization to apply effective and urgent measures to improve “education”: “It is what worries us most now. Not only to those in high school, but also to classmates from ESO. “It is a situation of uncertainty.”

The general feeling conveyed by those affected is that drastic evasion has been of no use. “On the street everything is conversations about DANA or personal experiences. When you entered social networks, only videos of the tragedy appeared. We know that they help make things visible, but those of us who experienced this firsthand only had to remember it over and over again,” they admit.

The lack of activities or infrastructure to meet forces them to move to the capital of Túria to be able to avoid this scenario of daily chaos, but they confess that they have come to feel guilty for “not staying to continue helping.” “I haven’t been able to go dancing at an academy in Massanassa for two months because it is destroyed. In addition, there are unhealthy places that have a lot of humidity and mold that you cannot be in,” one of them highlights.

Asked about the requests they would make to the municipal and regional authorities, the young women want closed meeting points to be promoted to socialize, and thus avoid “breathing dust constantly” and feel safe in a place with light and without potholes or holes: “It is impossible to be on the street because it gets dark early and it is dangerous not to see anything.”

Insufficient resources and lack of municipal infrastructure

From JovesNet, a consortium of Youth centers and professionals from the different municipalities of l’Horta Sud, there is great concern about the mental health of this population group. A large part of the youth centers have been completely destroyed or are being used for other emergency functions due to the cold drop. Furthermore, among the staff of Youth professionals, precariousness is a further aggravation of the situation, since “the programs are annual and now 300 employees – between 40 and 50 in l’Horta Sud – are up in the air because the contract expired on December 31.”

Along similar lines, the resources for 2025 are insufficient and they request that they be expanded to be able to hire more staff. All these points were developed in a meeting with the Valencian Youth Institute (IVAJ), in which authorities such as the general director, Vicente Ripoll, and the head of service of the Xarxa Jove, Ana Beltran, as well as representatives of JovesNet, participated. and around twenty professionals from 12 municipalities.

In statements by Raül Camacho, Massanassa Youth technician, he insists that during the meeting there was a lack of “empathy” on the part of the autonomous institution and assures that a week after the DANA they sent him an email requesting attachments to a document.

“For a month, the City Council offices have been taken to the Espai Jove. We have had contact at all times with the kids who usually came and with the institutes. We have even traveled to Picassent in taxis to do workshops. It is important to convey that feeling that the youth have been involved,” he highlights, and adds that they have asked that the teams be “strengthened and psychologists be included” in the municipalization plan developed in the Law 15/2017, of November 10, on comprehensive youth policies.





Enrique Deltoro, youth entertainer, explains that the “spaces for sociability and associative activities” have disappeared: “All this creates a complicated situation. They can’t in their towns and they go to Valencia. Special resources will be needed to support young people. Their natural space is the street, the soccer team or the marching band.”

As palliative actions, the Joves Net consortium considers that it is necessary to carry out a specific diagnosis of the destroyed infrastructure through a form, since in the most affected populations of l’Horta Sud “there are 20,000 young people out of 40,000 who are part of some association ”. In addition, they propose that the IVAJ youth hostels be dedicated free of charge, whose budget would be around 200,000 euros.

Likewise, they request a line of subsidies so that this population can travel to activities and shelters; and that the number of mental health professionals provided for in the Municipalization Plan be dedicated exclusively to the most affected towns. Regarding this issue, the Mancomunitat de l’Horta Sud has offered to collaborate with JovesNet in preparing the diagnosis of the state of the youth centers and has demanded from the Generalitat an aid plan to rebuild them.