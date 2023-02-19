Izvestia correspondent Semyon Yeremin reported that the Russian military had destroyed an American AN/TPQ counter-battery radar with a Krasnopol guided missile near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

It is noted that the projectile 3OF39 “Krasnopol” is used to destroy armored vehicles and hard-to-reach military facilities. The firing range reaches 25 km.

The projectile consists of two parts – a control unit and a warhead with an explosive.

Earlier, on February 19, it became known that the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia launched strikes with FAB-500 air bombs on clusters of Ukrainian militants in Avdiivka.

Before that, on February 16, it was reported that Russian servicemen destroyed a checkpoint of Ukrainian militants in the Avdiyevo direction with a 120-mm mortar strike. At the entrance of the attack, special incendiary mines were used.

The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said on February 14 that the efforts of the Russian military in the Avdiivka region in the DPR destroyed a hangar with military equipment of the 110th mechanized brigade of Ukrainian militants.

On December 25, the head of the Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) named after Academician A.G. Shipunov Semyon Pogorelsky said that Russia had developed a modification of the Krasnopol artillery projectile for use from air carriers.

Prior to that, on June 16, Rostec announced the successful use of Krasnopol shells in the Donbass. The corporation said that the guided munition is equipped with a semi-active laser guidance system and allows you to hit both stationary and moving targets with high accuracy.

The Krasnopol complex was developed by the specialists of the Shipunov Design Bureau. In addition to a high-explosive fragmentation guided projectile, the high-precision corrective artillery system is also equipped with a laser target designator-rangefinder. The caliber of the projectile is 152 mm. This ammunition can be used by all types of artillery systems, including self-propelled howitzers “Msta-S”, “Msta-SM” and “Coalition-SV”.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

