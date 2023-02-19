Dybala out, Pellegrini on the bench and after ten minutes Abraham also had to come out, hit hard on the left cheekbone. In the end of the first half the winning diagonal of the Norwegian decides the match

A goal from Solbakken, on his debut as starter, and a lot of heart. Roma thus brings home the three points against Verona (1-0) and remains in third place, following Inter and in the middle of the Champions League zone. The formula is magical, especially considering the many absences that Mourinho is forced into. For Verona, on the other hand, a stop after 4 consecutive useful results which however does not put an end to hopes. Zaffaroni’s team is alive, fighting, playing. And he can earn his salvation on the field.

Oh goal — It begins with the Curva Sud of compact Rome, which expresses full solidarity with the Fedayeen after the events in Belgrade. Mourinho instead leaves without Dybala and Pellegrini, but recovers Abraham in extremis after last night’s flu. Except that the Englishman’s game lasted just 15′ of play, forced off for a blow to the left cheekbone suffered in a scrum in the penalty area. So the yellow and red attack is completely distorted, with El Shaarawy and Solbakken behind Belotti. El Shaarawy seems to be in the best shape, together with Spinazzola who often lights up on the left. After almost a hundred days, Karsdorp also sees himself again, but he still seems to have the dross of the long absence from matches on him. Verona, on the other hand, sniffs the air and tries right away, with Tameze and Duda running and fighting in the middle and Gaich who lives in front of duels with Smalling (booked, Cremonese will miss). After a wasted opportunity by Solbakken and a high shot by Tameze, it was Spinazzola who created Roma’s first real chance (shot saved for a corner by Montipò). However, we are already in the 36th minute, demonstrating all the Giallorossi’s difficulties in the finalization phase. In full recovery, however, Cristante sets, Spinazzola gives a kiss assist for Solbakken who is not wrong this time. The game unlocks with a good team play and maybe that’s right, because the Giallorossi’s imagination and talent are all elsewhere. See also Matic like Di Maria-Juve: proposed to Mourinho between pros and cons

In the icebox — Zaffaroni then immediately removes Hien, positive up to that moment but already booked. Then the Lasagna and Braaf cards are played, with Ngonge trying in vain from the outside. The match plan is clear: Rome is compact in defense of the advantage and ready to exploit the counterattacks, Verona is looking for space and time to widen the shirts of the yellow and red defense. Bove in the middle of the field begins to struggle and Cristante no longer holds as before. So the opportunities for Verona arrive but Roma are fine with the fact that Dawidowicz and Doig’s feet happen to waste badly. Mourinho then returns Zalewski to his original role, that of attacking midfielder, going in search of a new offensive verve. But few, if any, opportunities come. There is a lot of fighting, yes, in every corner of the field. For Roma there are three very precious points to defend, to put in the icebox, for Verona to try to extend the series. Thus Montipò overcomes himself in extremis with a close header from Belotti, while Wijnaldum plays in the last minutes, this time much better than Lecce and Salzburg. Thus ends, with three very heavy points for the Giallorossi cause. See also Blessin: "Roma are strong, but everyone has a weakness to exploit"

