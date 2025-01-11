The richest in the world, reaching 1% of the population, have consumed their share of the annual global carbon budget (the amount of CO2 that can be added to the atmosphere without global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees compared to the previous era). preindustrial) in the first 10 days of 2025.

This is revealed by a new analysis by Oxfam GB, which noted that “Climate deterioration is disproportionately driven by the super-rich, whose emissions far exceed those of ordinary people.

In contrast, the poorest half of the world’s population needs almost three years (1,022 days) to exhaust their share of the global annual carbon budget.

Although the richest 1% are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as the poorest half of humanity, those who have contributed the least causing the climate crisis are those who suffer its most dangerous effects.

To achieve the vital goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees, the richest 1% must reduce their emissions by 97% by 2030, according to Oxfam GB.

“The future of our planet hangs in the balance, but the super-rich are allowed to continue wasting money.” opportunities of humanity with its luxurious lifestyles and polluting investments”said Chiara Liguori, senior climate justice policy advisor at Oxfam GB.

Liguori added: “Governments must stop pandering to the richest polluters and instead force them to pay their fair share for the havoc they are wreaking on our planet. Leaders who fail to act are to blame for a life-threatening crisis.” of billions of people.