Logistics GLS SPAIN and the business accelerator Mentoriza have launched Lab4Logisticsa program aimed at innovative startups and projects in the logistics and transport sector. The initiative seeks to attract talent and develop solutions in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

The innovation laboratory, presented in Madrid, is part of an open collaboration model between the academic field, the entrepreneurial ecosystem and the industry. Through this initiative, both entities seek to encourage the creation of new business models and generate opportunities for the digitalization and optimization of logistics operations.

Lab4Logistics is Open to startups, emerging companies, research centers and universities that propose innovative solutions for transport and distribution management. The call is designed to capture projects with scalability potential in the logistics sector and that can respond to the challenges of digitalization, automation and energy efficiency.

José Luis Nieto, president of Hab Hub, said Logistics faces a transformation stagedriven by the need to optimize processes and improve sustainability. “This alliance with GLS Spain reinforces the search for talent and new business and production models. With initiatives such as this Challenge, we want to turn innovative ideas into viable projects,” he said.

From Gels Spain, its general director, Roberto Martínez, stressed that the program seeks Have bridges between the academic world and the professional. “We face global logistics challenges that require innovation and new solutions. Collaboration with Mentoriza will allow us to connect the startup ecosystem and the emerging talent with the industry to promote responses to these challenges,” he explained.

The challenge will take place at different stages, from the initial registration to the selection and accompaniment of the finalist projects. Registration is open until March 14, at which time the project evaluation will be passed. From April 7 to 11, participants will receive specialized advice and on May 22, the finalists will present their projects before a jury. The winning projects will have the support of specialized mentors for the definition of their strategy and the development of their business model.

Gels Spain and Mentoriza seek to become a reference space for innovation in the transport sector. The initiative responds to the growing demand for digitalization and efficiency in the supply chain, a sector in which the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence or automation is gaining prominence.

The organizers have stressed that the flexibility of the program will allow to add new agents and actors of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the aim of continuing to expand its impact on the sector.