nine hundred peopleaccording to the Government Delegation, a figure that the organizers raise to 5,000, have gathered this Saturday in Puerta del Sol to demand that the City Council and the Community of Madrid salary increases and job improvements for the workers of the Home Help Service (SAD).

The concentration, held in front of the headquarters of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, has been called by the unions UGT, CGT and OSAD in defense of the rights of the SAD workers who since last December 7 They are on indefinite strike.

Those attending the protest demand that the City Council and the Community of Madrid to update the specifications for the management of its activity that includes an improvement in its working conditions, some specifications that have been extended and that, according to the unions, lack the necessary budget to sustain the service.

The extension -until June 2025 in the case of the Madrid City Council and until April 2025 in the case of the Community- does not take into account the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), nor the increase in the cost of living, nor the salary increase for female workers provided for in the collective agreement subject to the award of the new specifications, the unions denounce.

In fact, in the negotiation of the last collective agreement, the unions and the employers agreed a 10% salary increase for this year, 2% for 2026 and a reduction in working hours to 35 hours per week, a remuneration improvement that is being delayed due to the non-publication of the specifications.

In statements to journalists, the spokesperson for the PSOE at the Madrid City Hall, Reyes Marotohas asked the City Council and the Community of Madrid to “do not extend contracts and incorporate the salary and labor improvements that the unions and employers have agreed for home workers” and because “behind the work of these women is the dignity of our elders.

Maroto has also denounced that both the government of the Community of Madrid and the City Council “They are leaving these workers strandednot the central government” and that “a community and a city like Madrid cannot afford to have poverty wages” and lack quality public services.

For her part, the spokesperson for More Madrid at City Hall, Rita Maestreexplained that the 12,500 SAD workers They are just demanding that they “get paid what they deserve.”what they have negotiated with the employers” to charge “a little more than the 1,080 euros per month they receive.”

The spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Madrid Assembly, Manuela Bergerotwho has also attended the protest, has said that the SAD workers “carry out an essential service and guarantee that dependent people can have autonomy without having to leave their home”

“These women They deserve the highest consideration on the part of the administrations and, however, Ayuso -president of the Community- and Almeida -mayor of Madrid- only show them contempt. Both must stop making excuses, renew the specifications and guarantee financing that can comply with the agreement already agreed upon,” he said.

In statements, Lola Juárez, from UGThas denounced that the delegate of the Government Area of ​​Social Policies, Family and Equality, José Fernández, and the Minister of Family, Youth and Social Affairs of the Community of Madrid, Almudena Dávila, “blame the state With your poor speech you invite but I pay, and that is a lie,” he said.

“Right now the State is giving 30% more than it used toso if our salaries do not improve it is not because of money, but because of a lack of political will,” denounced the union official.

From the responsible administrations, this week the vice mayor of Madrid, Inma Sanz, has assured that the City Council “continues working” on the preparation of the new specifications and the Minister of Family, Youth and Social Affairs, Ana Dávila, has said that the Community this speeding up “as much as possible” the new SAD contract so that it begins to operate “during this year.”

At the rally, which took place without incident, the attendees – the majority dressed in white coats – made blow whistles and have protested loudly of “you don’t play with our elders”, “Ayuso, this is an abuse” and “if this is not fixed, strike, strike, strike.”