Monday, March 11, 2024, 1:03 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Restoration Center of the Autonomous Community spent ten months of work to return to the image of the Virgin of the Rosary, patron saint of La Unión, all the expressiveness with which it was conceived by its author, the artist from Cieza Manuel Juan Carrillo Marco, in . ..