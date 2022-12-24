The Cartagena Pro Train Platform, which brings together the neighborhood associations of Los Mateos, Alumbres, Torreciega, San Ginés, Barrio Peral, Sector Estación and Virgen de la Caridad, values ​​the unanimous approval of the motion presented as “a small gesture”. by MC in plenary last Thursday asking for the reopening of the railway line between Cartagena and Madrid.

They do not believe that Adif will make this commitment to Cartagena, knowing that the institutional declaration approved by the City Council in 2018 to urge the entity to make a technical proposal for the remodeling of the arterial railway network of the municipality of Cartagena “was useless”. . The Platform is awaiting the proposal resulting from the meeting of the Cartagena High Speed ​​Society, which is scheduled for January 18 after four years without doing so, to take to the streets to protest, just as the Platform for Burial of the Murcia roads.

cheapest proposal



The Platform considers that the MC motion with the amendment of the government team is “a small gesture”



“The neighbors continue with our fight. It seems that they are throwing us a pulse. We do not want the neighborhoods to be divided and we defend the electrified network and that the municipality is not left incommunicado by rail. And the AVE, if it arrives, because there are no dates that are in the best conditions. It is an infrastructure that we will inherit to our grandchildren, why not do it in the best conditions?”, stressed the spokesperson for the Platform and president of the neighborhood association of the Station Sector, Fulgencio Sánchez.

Regarding Adif’s plan for the arrival of high speed to Cartagena, they maintain a “more economical and safer for the population” proposal. It is a single passenger platform with a western variant and a freight platform with a roundtrip AVE and Iberian gauge. This would enter parallel to the La Unión highway, through the land of El Hondón on the surface, because the burying provided for in the option that Cartagena Alta Velocidad considered from the beginning would be more complex due to industrial contamination. According to the platform, the layout proposed by Adif “represents an extra cost of about 95 million euros” due to the complexity of the burial.

restoration of the line



Regarding the reopening of the line between Cartagena and Albacete, the MC spokesman, José López, defended in plenary session on Thursday the proposal to urge the Ministry of Transport to link again with Madrid directly through two daily Alvia trains. «It is about maintaining minimum services while the direct line is not recovered. In this way we could make full use of the station that is being rehabilitated, and not depend on transfers, “said his deputy spokesperson, Jesús Giménez.

Although this proposal is not feasible right now because the Chinchilla line will be cut for at least three years to carry out the second phase of the undergrounding in the city of Murcia and the works of the Mediterranean Corridor in the vicinity of Alcantarilla, according to the councilor. of the Treasury, Esperanza Nieto.

For this reason, the government team submitted to the motion an ‘in voce’ transactional amendment asking the Ministry for the “immediate” connection of the line, its subsequent electrification and splitting, and that it be equipped with the trains that in each circumstance guarantee a trip shorter. López insisted on the possibility of using gauge interchanges to use the AVE line.