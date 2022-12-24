The pain and agony of the father of Mattia Luconi, the 8-year-old boy who died during the floods that hit the Marche region

For all these days should be of joy and sadness, but not for those who have experienced mourning this year. Among these is the child’s father Matthias Luconithe 8-year-old boy who disappeared during the flood that hit the Marche region and was found 8 days later, now lifeless.

Tiziano Luconi and his ex-wife too, are having a really hard time. They are trying to carry on, despite the agony of the loss. The man in an interview with the newspaper The Republic he said:

There is no Matti, there is no laughter and confusion. He punctually destroyed the tree and I had to buy it back every year. There is no more revelry, there is no longer the desire to do it because he was my daily party. This Christmas for me will be filled with sadness and tears in my eyes. But I won’t stay home and despair. I am a professional educator of unaccompanied foreign minors and I will go to work as a volunteer.

Three days ago someone arranged the Christmas tree near Matthias’ tomb in San Pietro in Musio. He wasn’t decorated. I had two red balls and I put them there because I know Matti would have done that.

The death of Mattia Luconi and the discovery

Maria Silvia Mereu that evening had gone to to resume the son from the father, after closing the pharmacy. Due to the rain, the Nevola river overflowed and the water hit their car.

Hoping to be able to save themselves, they got out of the vehicle. The woman with one hand held herself clinging to a tree and with the other she held her son close to her. However, the force of the water tore it away and for 8 long days, in addition to the discovery of the backpack and shoesThere was no trace of the child.

Finally 8 days after it happened, they found it by now lifeless. He was about 13km from where he disappeared.