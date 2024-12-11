The Renault 5 is the winning model of the 53rd edition of the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year 2025. This prestigious award, sponsored by Michelin, has rewarded, since 1973, the car that each year is considered the reference vehicle for its characteristics. , acceptance by specialized professionals in the automotive sector and by the public, and innovation.
The model prevailed in a list of twelve candidates with 21.55% of the votes, according to the ruling announced by the Madrid Notary Mr. Miguel Mestanza Iturmendi. This result is obtained from the sum of percentages of the votes made by the 36 members of the professional jury, with a weight of 70%, the subscribers of the newspaper, with a weight of 25%, and the readers, with the remaining 5%.
The second position went to the Cupra Terramar, which obtained 14.75% of the votes on average, and in third position was the Audi A3, with 8.88% of the votes.
As a curiosity, the Renault 5 was the first car to win this prestigious price, as it won the award in 1973. In this edition, Renault also becomes the automotive brand that has received this award on the most occasions, in eleven times, since until now it was tied with Citroën, the brand that won the award with 10 models.
Next, Peugeot accumulates eight awards in its showcase, Seat seven, and in fifth position is Hyundai, with five awards in its record. As for the record figures, more than 5,500,000 units were manufactured for the Renault 5, the first vehicle to receive the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year in Spain. A good part of them, 1,100,000, in the Renault factories in Valladolid and Palencia.
The results of the voting for this 53rd edition of the award are as follows:
The ABC Award for Best Car of the Year will be unique and final and will consist of an honorable mention, and the delivery of a symbolic physical Award, without financial remuneration. The award ceremony will be organized later.
