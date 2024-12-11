The Renault 5 is the winning model of the 53rd edition of the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year 2025. This prestigious award, sponsored by Michelin, has rewarded, since 1973, the car that each year is considered the reference vehicle for its characteristics. , acceptance by specialized professionals in the automotive sector and by the public, and innovation.

The model prevailed in a list of twelve candidates with 21.55% of the votes, according to the ruling announced by the Madrid Notary Mr. Miguel Mestanza Iturmendi. This result is obtained from the sum of percentages of the votes made by the 36 members of the professional jury, with a weight of 70%, the subscribers of the newspaper, with a weight of 25%, and the readers, with the remaining 5%.

The second position went to the Cupra Terramar, which obtained 14.75% of the votes on average, and in third position was the Audi A3, with 8.88% of the votes.

As a curiosity, the Renault 5 was the first car to win this prestigious price, as it won the award in 1973. In this edition, Renault also becomes the automotive brand that has received this award on the most occasions, in eleven times, since until now it was tied with Citroën, the brand that won the award with 10 models.









Next, Peugeot accumulates eight awards in its showcase, Seat seven, and in fifth position is Hyundai, with five awards in its record. As for the record figures, more than 5,500,000 units were manufactured for the Renault 5, the first vehicle to receive the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year in Spain. A good part of them, 1,100,000, in the Renault factories in Valladolid and Palencia.

The results of the voting for this 53rd edition of the award are as follows:

1st. Renault 5 (21.55%) The 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech will be offered with two lithium-ion batteries. The first, called ‘urban autonomy’, has a capacity of 40 kWh and offers a range of up to 300 km. This battery will go on sale in 2025. The ‘comfort range’ battery has a capacity of 52 kWh and offers a range of up to 410 km WLTP. The first models marketed have a new 150 HP electric motor designed by Ampere. Versions from 95 HP will arrive later.

2nd. Cupra Terramar (14.75%) The new sports SUV from the Spanish brand is available with different propulsion options and three different technologies: TSI (gasoline), eTSI (mild hybrid) and the new generation of plug-in hybrid technology (e-HYBRID), with powers from 150 HP to 272 HP. The new generation plug-in hybrid engines (e-HYBRID) offer a Zero Emissions label, up to 272 HP, more than 100 km of all-electric range and are compatible with fast charging (up to 50 kW DC). All engines come with the DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

3rd. Audi A3 (8.88%) The Audi A3 is launched in two mechanical versions, available with three bodies: Sportback, Sedan and allstreet. The 35 TFSI with a 1.5-liter engine produces a power of 110 kW (150 HP) and is available in an automatic version with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and MHEV light hybridization technology. The 35 TDI with a diesel engine produces 110 kW (150 HP) and is also associated with the seven-speed S tronic transmission. speeds.

4th. Alfa Romeo Junior (7.73%) The small Alfa Romeo is available with electric and hybrid versions, with powers from 136 to 156 HP. Innovation and tradition go hand in hand in a model with “zero emissions” Elettrica alternatives equipped with the 156 HP engine that provides up to 410 km of autonomy, which are accompanied by the Ibrida versions with MHEV technology and 136 HP of power. They are the preview of a range to which they will add a 240 HP “Veloce” electric motor, and a hybrid motor with Q4 all-wheel drive.

5th. Peugeot 3008 (7.35%) The E-3008, the 100% electric variant, offers a WLTP range of up to 700 km, leading in its segment. The 3008 Plug-In Hybrid is the plug-in hybrid proposal and can travel up to 87 km in fully electric mode. A non-plug-in hybrid engine is also available that allows a 15% reduction in consumption and CO2 emissions compared to the thermal versions, reaching respectively 5.5 l/100 km and 124 g/km of CO2.

6th. Lexus LBX (7.34%) Lexus’ new compact crossover makes no compromises when it comes to quality and refinement. From the contemporary lines of the vehicle’s exterior to the design, comfort and details of the interior, the LBX conveys a class-leading quality, the style you would expect from a larger model, from a higher segment, and characterized by reliable hybrid mechanics from the Japanese brand. It is available with a 136 HP hybrid engine.

7th. Toyota CH-R (7.11%) The new Toyota C-HR has three engines: two hybrids -Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)-, and one plug-in hybrid -Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)-. Conceived, designed and produced in Europe for European customers with 3 equipment levels – Active, Advance and GR SPORT -, as well as special editions of featured equipment: Premiere Edition and GR SPORT Premiere Edition.

8th. Dacia Duster (6.81%) It debuts the TCe 130 gasoline engine, which includes a 48V microhybridization. This engine, available for the first time in Dacia, offers a first level of electrification, with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 versions, and combines a new generation of 1.2 L turbocharged 3-cylinder gasoline engine, with a 48V mild hybridization system. The TCe 130 engine thus reduces average consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 10%. In addition, Dacia is the only manufacturer that offers dual-carburation gasoline and LPG in all its thermal models, called ECO-G.

9th. Citroën C3 (5.95%) The new generation of the Citroën C3 replaces an emblematic model that based its success on expressive style and unique comfort. The new C3 retains its qualities, reinforces its popular character and offers much more with gasoline, hybrid and 100% electric versions with a range of more than 300 kilometers. The Hybrid 100 version that facilitates access to electrification. Capable of making up to 50% of urban trips in electric mode without the limitation of recharging.

10th. Nissan Qashqai (5.01%) Since its launch in September 2022, Nissan has sold more than 100,000 Qashqai e-POWER. The key to the unique and innovative e-POWER propulsion system is that the wheels are only driven directly by the electric motor, unlike traditional hybrids. In addition to this system, the new Qashqai is also available with a mild hybrid mechanics.

11th. Fiat 600 (3.99%) The 600 Electric has a range of more than 400 km (WLTP combined cycle), meaning it can exceed 600 km in the city (WLTP urban cycle), and its 156 HP of power. Furthermore, with its two Hybrid alternatives of 100 HP and 136 HP that combine the efficiency and performance of a 1.2 three-cylinder gasoline engine with the effectiveness of a 48 V lithium-ion battery, the new generation of the Fiat 600 gains in versatility and sustainability.

12th. Omoda 5 (3.47%) It incorporates a new Euro6E four-cylinder in-line gasoline engine that replaces the previous one. With 1,598 cc of displacement, 145 HP (108 kW) and a torque of 275 Nm, it is associated with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition to the combustion model, it also has an electric variant with a range of 430 km WLTP.

The ABC Award for Best Car of the Year will be unique and final and will consist of an honorable mention, and the delivery of a symbolic physical Award, without financial remuneration. The award ceremony will be organized later.