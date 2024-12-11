The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has sanctioned Hansi Flick with two games after his expulsion against Betis. The body has decided to reject the allegations presented by Barça, since it considers that the graphic evidence provided “has not allowed the Committee to conclude that the action that led to the expulsion did not occur as described by the referee.” The Blaugrana club has ten business days to present an appeal to the Appeal and has decided that it will do so.

With this sanction, the Barça coach will not be able to sit on the bench to lead his team in a LaLiga match until the weekend of January 18 and 19, corresponding to matchday 20 of the championship, in which the Blaugrana will visit to Getafe. Thus, Flick will miss the home matches against Leganés (this Sunday) and against Atlético de Madrid (on Saturday, December 21).

According to Muñiz Ruiz in the minutes, he showed the German a direct red card for his complaints following the penalty that De Jong committed on Vitor Roque in the 66th minute. In the minutes he recorded it like this: “For leaving the technical area shouting and gesticulating, protesting one of my decisions.”

In the opinion of the Disciplinary Committee, “for purely dialectical purposes, even though, in effect, certain moments of a match may generate special tension or, as Barça invokes, a discrepancy with some referee’s decision, nothing justifies a verbal and gestural reaction.” “even going outside the technical area.”

The sanction, justifies the RFEF, is two games for violation of article 127 of the Disciplinary Code, which says: “Protesting the main referee, the assistants or the fourth referee, as long as it does not constitute a more serious offense, will be punished with suspension of “two to three games or for up to a month.”