02/27/2025



Updated at 2:06 p.m.





Next Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarín stadium. Whites, seconds in the classification, just one point from Barcelona, ​​which is leader, have 54 points, 19 more than the Betics, who occupy the seventh square. It will undoubtedly be a very anticipated meeting by the fans, so a great assistance is expected that supports the team from the stands of the Heliopolitan stadium, as usual on previous dates.

Although on paper there are who Consider that Real Madrid is always a favoritewhites do not necessarily cross their best streak of the season, with two victories, two draws and a defeat in their last five LaLiga games. Yes, he has just taken a step forward in a cup after beating the Real in Anoeta for a site in the grand finale of the Cartuja, whose ticket is yet to be sealing (0-1). For its part, Betis in the league presents a similar streak, with three victories, a draw and a defeat, but with an ascending line marked between the first leg against the Gent of the Conference, the garter league against the real and the good triumph set last Sunday against Getafe, beyond the defeat in the return of the European play off that did not prevent the pass.

As for the most recent precedents at the Verdiblanco stadium when these two clubs have seen the faces, Real Madrid has occasionally imposed, winning most of the matches or drawing, leaving alone orNa Betis Victoria almost five years agoin 2020, with a 2-1 in which Sidnei marked, in the 40th minute, and Tello, in 82, which provided the Heliopolitan victory.

It should be noted that Betis lives a great moment of form in this campaign, with great players in his squad such as the Brazilian Antony (best player of the month of February in LaLiga, who can play after the allegations presented by Betis) or the Colombian Cucho Hernández can be estimated. Chilean Pellegrini team has Response capacity to new challengesso the party against Madrid generates great uncertainty about the final result, but the Verdiblancos always should not always trust one of the great candidates to proclaim themselves champion of the league title.