The 2022 Qatar World Cup is getting closer every day. There are about 9 months left until one of the most important sporting events on the planet takes place and with it and after the closing of this World Cup, the road to Mexico-Canada-United States 2026 will begin.
Mexico will have 3 venues for the World Cup competition, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City, where the Azteca Stadium will become the first 3-time World Cup stadium, although for this the colossus of Santa Úrsula requires an urgent renovation to to be approved by FIFA and this process will be longer than expected.
According to information from MedioTiempo, the work on the Azteca Stadium could take up to two years, since the renovations have to be extensive and first world, for which the term of the work has been extended much longer than expected. During this period, both Cruz Azul and the Eagles of America will not be able to have any activity within the venue, for which they must seek accommodation in a stadium within the outskirts of the country. It is still unknown when the work will begin, although it is estimated that it will be when the Qatar Cup ends.
#remodeling #Azteca #Stadium #years
