Given the drought alert situation in which the Segura basin finds itself, the regional government demands that “all the preparatory activities for technical and administrative type required to anticipate this eventuality, and provide an immediate response in case the negative trend continues during the coming months.

In a note, the regional Executive indicates that, once the evolution of water availability and drought indicators has been verified, “it is detected that the situation in the demarcation has evolved negatively, despite the recent rains. Obviously, and if this trend continues, a serious situation will arise in the near future.”

The regional deputy of the PP Jesús Cano denounces that “the Sanchista Government has dealt an ax blow to the 50 hectometer Tajo-Segura Transfer throughout this hydrological year due to pure water sectarianism.” «This stab at the Aqueduct punishes the Region with losses of 140 million euros and 4,350 fewer jobs during this hydrological period. The decisions of Mrs. Ribera’s Ministry in this hydrological year have been unfair, unilateral, arbitrary and contrary to the technical criteria of the Transfer Exploitation Commission.

Agriculture Day



Asaja Murcia highlighted yesterday, World Agriculture Day, that “it is fundamental and necessary to have water resources to ensure the production of high quality food in the Murcian countryside.” Its leader Alfonso Gálvez pointed out that “we are experiencing a stage with great challenges for the agri-food sector, such as climate change, the environment, drought or inflation, but in a celebration like this, it is very important to give a fair and well-deserved tribute to professionals in the primary sector.