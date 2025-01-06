The image of María José Campanario has changed radically. Since she decided to make her social networks public -at the end of 2023-, the wife of Jesulín de Ubrique He has not hesitated to share reflections from his day to day life. Also, aware of his public projection, he has not hesitated to give voice to some social causes. Thus, he was one of the well-known faces who used his Instagram profile, on which he has more than 68,000 followers, to inform about all the collection points for food, clothing and other accessories for the DANA victims. She has also made public her new job: ambassador for a beauty brand.

With the beginning of the year, many people make a list of resolutions to fulfill. Some make it public and others choose to keep it secret and try to carry it out during the twelve months of the year. María José Campanario He is in the first group of people. Thus, he has not hesitated to share, through an ephemeral publication, some of the changes he wants to make. Specifically, the list includes seven purposes. The first of them is “spend even less time on social media and drink more wine with my friends, face to face.”

The rest, in some way, are linked to that first purpose: “Live life without any rush for anything”, “take a deep breath before getting upset about something”, “be a little less shy and more extroverted”, “continue loving your loved ones”. mine and be absolutely loyal to them and to my principles”, “walk, meditate, enjoy my family, my animals, nature…” and “take care of my health, try to sleep better and love, love a lot” are the six that complete the list of purposes that has been developed María José Campanario.

health problems

These resolutions come after a difficult quarter for María José Campanario. After the summer ended, her husband, Jesulín de Ubriquewho was feeling unwell and decided to go to a hospital, suffered a microinfarction from which he recovered favorably. But it is not the only health setback they have had to face in recent months. The dentist was also admitted to undergo surgery, according to ‘Semana’ magazine, which stated that she was seen with a serious face and an eye patch. A few weeks later, he decided to share a letter in which he thanked the health professional for the treatment he received.