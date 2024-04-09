Are you going on a trip soon? If you are traveling by plane, you should know the most punctual airlines in the world. This way you will avoid setbacks and you will be able to better calculate your arrival time at the airport.

While we often focus on the downsides of travel, like airline delays and cancellations, sometimes it's nice to recognize those that make the effort to get to your destination on time.

In this list we present the 10 most punctual airlines in the worldor according to aviation analysis company Cirium. Will the main Mexican lines be on the list, Volaris, Aeroméxico and Viva Aerobus?

Starting JanuaryCirium shared the results of the best-rated airlines and airports around the world, highlighting punctuality, one of the aspects that matters most to travelers.

For Mexican travelers, it is a shame that there are no national airlines among the 10 most punctual in the world. Aeroméxico is the closest, occupying 15th place.

The airlines that hold the punctuality podium are:

1 . Avianca, with 85.73% of its flights arriving on time.

2 . Azul Brazilian Airlines, with 85.51% punctuality.

3 . Qatar Airways, with 85.11% of its flights arriving on time.

The rest of the top 10 is completed with:

4 . Delta Air Lines (84.72%)

5 . Iberia (84.38%)

6. Latam Airlines (84%)

7. All Nippon Airways (82.75%)

8. Japan Airlines (82.58%)

9. Saudia (81.29%)

10. American Airlines (80.61%)

For its part, in Latin America and in terms of punctuality, Aeroméxico was ranked as the seventh airline with the best performance in the region, achieving 77.48% of its flights arriving on time. However, this performance places it below the global average, which is 83%.

The most outstanding Latin American airlines in terms of punctuality, according to the percentage of on-time arrivals, are the following:

1.- Copa Airlines, with 89.46%

2.- SA Avianca, with 85.73%

3.- Blue, with 85.51%

4.- LATAM Airlines, with 84%

5.- Caribbean Airlines, with 81.73%

6.- Sky Airline, with 80.57%

7.- Aeroméxico, with 77.48%

8.- Goal (G3), with 76.63%

9.- Aerolíneas Argentinas, with 73.95%