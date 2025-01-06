The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, presented his resignation this Monday as leader of the Liberal Party, a position he has held for eleven years, given the increasing lack of confidence in the ranks of the party and the foreseeable defeat in the elections scheduled for Octoberaccording to surveys.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party elects its next leader,” Trudeau announced. “This country deserves a real option in the next elections,” he said.

“It has become clear to me that if I have to fight internal battles I cannot be the best option in those elections,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau announced his decision just days before the Liberal Party’s national executive is scheduled to meet this week to discuss next steps at a time when Most of the polls consider him widely defeated. against the conservative opposition in the next elections.

Winner of three consecutive elections -2015, 2019 and 2021- he has been losing momentum in recent years after several political setbacks, the resignation of key allies -as its Minister of Finance- and disastrous opinion polls.

Added to this is Donald Trump – of whom he was the antithesis at the time in North America – who He has been making firewood from the fallen tree after winning the electionsreferring to him as governor of the “51st state” and threatening to impose heavy tariffs.