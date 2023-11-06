The groups in the Region registered 81.7% of voters compared to 61.6% for the PSC of Salvador Illa. The yes won in both; here, with 87.5%

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 00:54







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Region of Murcia leads the ‘ranking’ of autonomous communities with the greatest participation of the PSOE bases (81.7%) in the consultation with the militancy to endorse the investiture agreements of Pedro Sánchez. In fact, it surpasses Catalonia (61.6%) by 20…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



