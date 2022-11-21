THE TRUTH MURCIA Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:28



The deputy general secretary of Health of the PSRM, Marisol Sánchez, defended yesterday “the proposals presented by the general secretary of the PSRM, Pepe Vélez”, to reach an agreement on the approval of the Budgets, with the aim of responding to the demands and needs of the health workers in the Region, “such as the increase in staff in Primary Care, with the creation of 460 new positions to face the collapse.” And she recalls that the central government will contribute 926.5 million euros more to the Community than in 2022, so there would be no need to cut the rest of the budget allocations.

Sánchez Jódar considers that the toilets “are fed up with the mistreatment suffered in the more than 27 years of PP governments”, as well as precarious working conditions that discourage them. The socialist emphasizes that in “Primary Care they are overwhelmed”, for which she sees the “PP strategy of eliminating taxes on those who have the most (0.3%), while reducing resources and worsening essential public services” as incomprehensible.

PP: “They are looking for a war”



“While the regional government works to solve the lack of doctors, the PSOE seeks a health war in a crisis generated by them,” defends the regional PP. And, assures its regional deputy Mª Carmen Ruiz Jódar that “it is in the hands of the Government of Sánchez to solve a problem” that affects the entire country.

Ruiz Jódar defends that, in the Region, there are “5,000 more toilets than before the pandemic” and recalls that “the regional government is finalizing a new Primary Care Improvement Plan.”