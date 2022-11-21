Murder Francavilla Fontana, the result of the autopsy confirms that Paolo Stasi was shot dead with two pistol shots. Today, November 21, the funeral

A gunshot hit him in the chestthe other grazed him on the shoulder: the autopsy performed on the body of Paolo Stasi, the 19-year-old who was shot dead under his own home in via Occhi Bianchi in Francavilla Fontana, lasted about four hours. The examination was carried out by the coroner Raffaele Giorgetti, a professor at the University of the Marches, commissioned by the prosecutor Giuseppe De Nozza. The results will be filed within 60 days. L’examination will allow to understand at what distance the killer was found to explode the gunshots: the first arrived straight at Paolo Stasi’s chest, the second at the shoulder, grazing, when, most likely, the young man tried to escape from his hitman.

atDoctor Donato Sardano, an expert appointed by the Stasi family, legally assisted by the lawyer Domenico Attanasi, was also present at the autopsy. The young man’s body was returned to the family and the funeral will be celebrated at 4 pm today (November 21) at the city’s basilica. Mayor Antonello Denuzzo: “Today is mourning in the city. To express with silence the closeness of the community of Francavilla Fontana to his family, for the devastating pain that struck it. The victim is so young that we can’t think of anything else.”

The murder of Paolo Stasi and the investigation: hunt for a man with sneakers

The the young man’s body was found by his father Giuseppe, radio operator of a local station, after hearing gunshots in the afternoon of November 9, shortly after 5 pm, in via Occhi Bianchi, just below the home of the Stasi family. The young man, as already declared by the family lawyer Domenico Stasi, “it was serene and calm that it did not portend any tragedy when he came down from the first floor of his house to open the door to his assassin.”

The investigative activity is conducted by the carabinieri of the Francavilla Fontana company together with the carabinieri of the Brindisi investigative unit, under the direction of the prosecutor Giuseppe De Nozza. No lead was excluded by the military who confiscated everything that was to be seized inside the house such as PCs, cell phones and other devices.

On the at the scene of the crime, no shell casings were found and the circumstance allowed the investigators to hypothesize the use of a revolver or a small modified pistol. Several people were heard close to the victim and the images of some private video surveillance systems in the area were also being examined by the carabinieri. It is in these that a man on the run who wore white sneakers was immortalized. The circle on who could be the killer of Paolo Stasi seems to close and after twelve days of close investigations the citizens of Francavilla Fontana, who have also organized a procession in memory of the young man, and above all the family members would like to put a face to whoever killed the their fellow citizen and son, apparently without a motive.

