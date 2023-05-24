The PSOE has already opened a file and suspended from membership the two members of its candidacy in Mójacar, arrested during a Civil Guard operation against vote buying for next Sunday’s municipal elections. They are Bartolomé Flores and Cristóbal Vizcaino.

The party leadership defends that it has acted “immediately” within its margin of action and that now it must be the justice system that judges them. The act is personal and they cannot force them to renounce it, but if they are elected, they anticipate that they will not be part of the socialist group. “Our pulse does not tremble with any illegal practice or outside of a maximum ethical height,” they point out.

Related News



The scandal that dots the campaign adds to the possible fraud investigated in Melilla and for which the number three of the Coalition for Melilla, Mohamed Ahmed Al-lal, son-in-law as well as the leader of the formation, Mustafa Aberchan, who has already been sentenced, was also arrested. for buying votes in 2008. Más País and Compromís decided a week ago to exclude him from the Turia Agreement, the network of territorial parties that both lead and of which the pro-Moroccan force is also a part.

“Sanchez is nervous”



The PP has accused the PSOE of “breaking the rules of the game” for its involvement in the two uncovered cases and has demanded that Pedro Sánchez “break” with his partners in the Coalition for Melilla in the autonomous city. “I understand that he is nervous, but it is one thing to be nervous and another to break the rules of the game and break the rules,” said the general coordinator Elías Bendodo.

In the ranks of the popular they claim to be “absolutely calm” regarding their possible involvement in buying votes in Melilla, as the Socialists have insinuated this Wednesday. “Let them speak loud and clear and say who has committed this crime,” Bendodo said, before pointing out that the buying of votes came from behind. “They were already sentenced for vote buying and electoral fraud and they have repeated it again,” remarked the number three of the PP.

The general secretary and spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, echoed the Melilla case on social networks, in which she accused Sánchez of “having no limits” after learning that his “partner” in the city is involved in the case of buying votes. The popular ones have not clarified at the moment if they will demand an investigation commission as Ciudadanos has already requested. They ask for patience for the police investigation and to wait for more details of what has happened these weeks in the autonomous city to become known.