Pope Francis, 86 years old, said today that due to “a lung inflammation problem” he could not go out to St. Peter’s Square to pray with the faithful. Sunday Angelus and instead had to stay at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.



“Today I cannot look out the window because I have this problem of lung inflammation, and reading the reflection will be Monsignor Paolo Braida who knows them well because he is the one who makes them and always does them so well. Thank you very much for your presence,” Francisco said in a live broadcast.

In some of the shots of the broadcast, it could be seen that in his right hand Francis was carrying a patch and two accesses for intravenous lines, although he did recite the Angelus, with some difficulty and visibly tired, sitting on the altar of the chapel.

Subsequently, he gave the floor to Braida, who read the reflections that accompany the Sunday prayer, in which it was celebrated that “there is finally a truce between Israel and Palestine and some hostages have been released.”

“Let us pray that they all become so as soon as possible: let us think of their families. That there is more humanitarian aid in Gaza, and that we insist on dialogue: it is the only way, the only way to have peace. He who does not want dialogue does not want peace “said the priest. Yesterday, the Vatican announced that the pontiff’s planned Saturday agenda was canceled because he is in a “slight flu state.”

“The Holy Father’s audiences scheduled for this morning are canceled due to a slight flu condition,” indicated the brief statement from the Holy See. Francisco then underwent a CT scan to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications at the Gemelli Isola hospital in Rome: “The test was negative and the Pope returned to Casa Santa Marta,” the Vatican reported.



On Saturday, the Pope had scheduled a meeting with the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, while his commitments for the coming days remain on the agenda, including the trip from Dubai on Friday, December 1 to the COP summit. 28 on climate change.

Likewise, on November 28, he plans to attend the meeting of the bishops of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference at the Dicastery for Clergy in the Vatican, and one day before, on the 27th, to receive in audience the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

