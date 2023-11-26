United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enabled a new way to request asylum. The best thing is that this alternative is available so that those interested can do it from the comfort of their home.

This is the CBP One applicationavailable in the Apple App and Google Play stores since October 28, 2020. Although it is a portal that works for different services provided by the immigration organization, one of the most used is to request an appointment for a port input.

“CBP One is now available to schedule appointments. The advance shipping and appointment scheduling process are free to use,” reads the official website. The only thing foreigners have to do is download the platform, create a personal account and add all their data.

Who can request asylum in the United States through CBP One?

The bad news for some is that The app is only available, regarding the asylum request, for those located in central or northern Mexico. Therefore, those who wish to request this protection have to do so using the common method.

The CBP One app allows you to expedite the asylum request from land crossings.

Instructions for requesting asylum in the United States through CBP One

You must follow the following steps:

Download the app on your cell phone.

Create a profile with your personal data on the page to which you will be redirected from the app.

Enter the authentication code.

Select the “Traveler” option.

Select the “Land” option.

Check the “Submit Advance Information” option.

Choose the language, and accept the terms and conditions.

Enter the exact address in the United States where you intend to reside.

Enter the contact information of the person in the United States who is waiting for you.

Request an appointment with the immigration authorities and select a port of entry.

It should be noted that the registration is the same for the entire family. That is, register all members before requesting the appointment. You must go to the same address if you are traveling together.