He will spend nine hours in Corsica to ask for peace in the Mediterranean and meet with Emmanuel Macron





Pope Francis travels this Sunday to the region with the least income in France and the one with the highest crime rate, Corsica. It will be the third time he has set foot in France, and the third time he has avoided passing through Paris. On earth…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only