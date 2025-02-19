The Christian santoral celebrates today, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 the saint of San Álvaro de Córdobaamong others.

San Álvaro de Córdoba, a Spanish religious born in 1360, entered a convent after being orphan. There he was ordained a priest and dedicated himself to teaching young people, spreading the Word of God. Although he initially focused his preaching in the region, he soon expanded his evangelizing work for Andalusia, Murcia, Castilla, Extremadura and Portugal. After traveling to the Holy Land, he tried to return to Spain, but was held by the Court of Queen Catalina de Lancaster, tutor of King Juan II of Castile, who granted him the position of personal confessor. In 1423, he founded the Convent of Escaceli, where he implemented an exemplary reform that, over time, was accepted by the Order of Preachers.

The names of which today Wednesday, February 19, 2025 commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This catalog brings together and complements new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.

What does it mean today to celebrate the Santoral? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church had one day in the calendar to remember the feast of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days we find in a year we can celebrate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith reaches to this day.

Santoral today February 19

The Santoral is much broader for each day. Today not only is it San Álvaro de Córdoba but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

Eleuterio de Turnnai

Euquerio de Orleans

Quodvulation s

