BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced that the first DLC for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. As previously mentioned, the first character to be added to the already very rich roster of the game is Hagoromo Otsutsuki. It will be possible to purchase it both individually at the price of €5.99 that inside the Season Pass from €24.99.

We leave you with a new trailer for Hagoromo Otsutsuki, under which you can find more information thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Hagoromo Otsutsuki

A new character is now available in NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Available today, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of the Six Paths and ancestor of the shinobi, is the first downloadable character for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. Players will now be able to fight using the Sage of Six Paths' immense power to overcome their enemies, using powerful techniques such as the Sage's Lightning Strike. The DLC pack will also include the following content: Secret technique of the “Source of Ninshu” combination (Hagoromo x Indra x Ashura)

12 matching bars

5 ninja card images Hagoromo is the first character in the first Season Pass for the game, which will include 5 characters. Each DLC pack will also be purchasable separately. For the Italian trailer: https://youtu.be/TN10ZXYGWsc In addition to the launch of Hagoromo, custom matching has been implemented with the latest patch. Users will be able to create a room for up to 8 chosen characters and participate in custom games in the following modes: VS Battle (2 players)

League (4 players)

Tournament (4-8 players) NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is the newest installment in the Ultimate Ninja STORM series and is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe