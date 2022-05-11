A citizen of Alicante found last Friday the mummified remains of a person on the roof of an abandoned building in the middle of construction in an expansion area of ​​the city, in the old exit to Madrid. Next to the body was a backpack with documentation belonging to a person who disappeared in 2019. The agents responsible for the investigation took DNA samples to identify the deceased who, in the absence of the autopsy result and according to the first indications, could have died due to natural causes a little over a year ago, sources from the National Police say.

The body was discovered on Friday night by a citizen who practiced urban exploration, an activity also known as urbex that consists of the incursion into abandoned and difficult to access buildings. On the third floor of an unfinished building, located on the Ocaña highway, in a peripheral and eminently commercial and industrial area, he found human remains and a backpack with personal effects, for which he notified the National Police.

To access the scene, the agents had to request the help of firefighters, who moved a vehicle with a ladder to the building under construction. The agents certified the presence of the remains of a person that were found “in a place whose conditions favored the state of mummification” in which it was found. Next to him, they located the backpack and, inside, the documentation of a person whose disappearance was reported in 2019, although the first indications suggest that the death occurred much later, “around a little over a year ago” , indicate the sources consulted.

The agents proceeded to take DNA from the remains for identification and notified the judicial commission to remove the body, which was sent for an autopsy to determine the causes of death. The investigation will continue when the results of both analyzes are known.