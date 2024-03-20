The local government team rejected this Wednesday the decision of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to keep the immigrant reception camp in the old Naval Hospital open for at least another four months. PP and Vox ratified their demand to close these facilities by approving a motion defended by Vox spokesperson, Gonzalo López Pretel, and amended by the PP.

Abascal's party demands data about the public spending caused by the camp, as well as giving the facilities a social and health use and knowing the fate of the “more than 700 illegal immigrants who have left the camp in recent months.” Also the reinforcement of the police presence in Cartagena to “guarantee the safety of residents” and demand political responsibilities from the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for “not implementing measures to prevent illegal border crossings and for promoting the call effect.” ».

The councilor for Education and Finance and spokesman for the municipal government, Nacho Jáudenes, criticized that the Government of Spain is failing to fulfill its promise to close the Naval immigrant care center before March 31. Jáudenes recalled that the City Council has been demanding for months more resources for the State security forces and bodies, NGOs and public defenders, as well as the transfer of the CATE from Espalmador to La Algameca. “It is an excess that Cartagena, which already welcomes migrants who have arrived on our shores, has to take on those who arrive from other places in Spain.” López Pretel influenced this idea, ensuring that «Pedro Sánchez abuses the solidarity of Cartagena. The security risks are evident.

In turn, the mayor and president of the PP in Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, asked her group in Congress to demand from the Government explanations about “its real plans for the camp, to keep its word and to use all means to prevent “That bad decision becomes a social problem for those welcomed and those from Cartagena.” She recalled that “last year 2,600 people went through CATE. It is not logical that 1,600 more have been added in six months. “It is a senseless decision and it is incredible that Europe's fourth-largest economy has been unable to find in these six months an alternative to putting migrants in camps.”

PSOE and Sí Cartagena voted against this motion, while MC abstained. Its spokesperson, Jesús Giménez Gallo, explained that MC does not agree with the immigration policy of the Government of Spain, which has Cartagena as “a preferred destination, with which we lose because there are zero investments and compensations.” But its councilors abstained because the motion has a “national bias” and a marked ideological character “that seeks confrontation.”

Finally, the socialist spokesperson, Manuel Torres, regretted that PP and Vox “have invented a social problem where there is none, coexistence has not been altered” and highlighted that more than two hundred jobs have been created, managed by Accem. «The immigration crisis that forced the opening of that temporary center continues. “We can look the other way, but the problem persists,” Torres added.

Boost to the ZAL



The Plenary did unanimously support the development of the logistics activities zone (ZAL) of Los Camachos and its connection with the port and the Mediterranean Corridor.

The text voted at the request of MC recalls the viability and preference of the ZAL of Cartagena in Los Camachos because it is the only option close to an area of ​​port influence, as established by European regulations, demanding that it be provided immediately of the budget necessary for its total development.

The motion states, at the request of the PP, that the Municipal Plenary Session demand from the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility the drafting “urgently” of the railway project to connect the ZAL of Los Camachos with the port and the Mediterranean Corridor, as well as that the Government of López Miras completes the declaration of Regional Interest for Los Camachos and mobilizes investments.

Nacho Jáudenes. Local Government Spokesperson



«For months now, the City Council has been demanding more resources and the transfer of the CATE from Espalmador to La Algameca»

Gonzalo López Pretel. Vox spokesperson



«Pedro Sánchez abuses the solidarity of Cartagena. The security risks are more than evident »

Jesús Giménez Gallo. MC Spokesperson



“We do not agree with the immigration policy of the Government of Spain, which has Cartagena as a preferred destination”

Manuel Torres. PSOE spokesperson



«PP and Vox have invented a social problem where there is none. There is no conflict nor has coexistence been altered.

At the request of the PSOE, the local government will urge the regional government to resume the agreement negotiated with SEPES and the City Council in 2019 and acquire all the land necessary for the Los Camachos ZAL, as well as request that the regional budgets include the items for its urbanization. .

The Plenary also gave the green light to the socialist motions to renew the green areas, streets and roads adjacent to the San Francisco Javier de Los Barreros school, as well as provide a solution to the residents of Bahía Bella in their demand for a sanitation network. The mayor of Infrastructure, Diego Ortega, assured that after Easter he will meet with the neighbors. “The City Council will act in the municipally owned areas by creating a backbone network to the Los Alcázares treatment plant to which residents must connect their properties,” he explained.

The initiative defended by councilor Ana Belén Castejón, from Sí Cartagena, for the regional government to execute the budgeted improvements in the mental health center in Plaza San Agustín was also supported by the entire Corporation.

MC demands that Patrimony require the owners of empty lots in the center to work on them

The municipal plenary session unanimously approved a MC motion for the local government to “immediately” require the owners of lots in the city center and up to Alameda de San Antón to build them. Specifically, they ask to require the owners of the plots within the scope of the Regulatory Municipal Ordinance of the deadlines for forced construction, warning of the declaration of non-compliance in case of not meeting the requirement and with warning of the application of section 3 of Law 13/2015. Said regulations establish that failure to comply with obligations will give rise to measures such as: subsidiary execution at the expense of the obligor, forced expropriation due to failure to fulfill the social function of the property, forced sale or forced substitution.

“The legal framework allows these requirements to be sent since 2020, and nothing has been done,” criticized MC spokesperson Jesús Giménez Gallo. «If the 6,000 euros that they have allocated to the canvases of 'The Squid Game' had been invested in a lawyer, the owners would already be informed of their demands. Unless there are two sides: those who want to see construction in the center and those who are on the side of the speculators, who keep a hundred plots unbuilt to increase the price of housing,” he added.

In response, the councilor for Heritage and Housing, Pablo Braquehais, stressed that “if the procedure were so quick, the center would have been in perfect condition for years. I'm not going to argue with you that the old town needs our utmost attention. “We work coherently and in an orderly manner to integrate urban planning and archeology with a sustainable project.”

MC's initiatives to regulate wiring on facades, a shade plan in parks and the arrangement of the El Portús promenade were also unanimously approved.