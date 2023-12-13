Christmas San Lorenzo returns, the solidarity market returns to Plaza Europa in Murcia. The fourth edition of this event, whose proceeds go to Cáritas and other organizations, lands this weekend with different plans to enjoy the days of Saturday and Sunday with a good cause as the final purpose. The hours for both days will be from 10:00 a.m. to 0:00 a.m.

The San Lorenzo solidarity market, organized by the parish of this Murcia neighborhood in collaboration with the Central-East District Board of the Murcia City Council, will feature this year the traditional sale of clothing and other second-hand items. All attendees will be able to get all types of clothing and numerous objects at an unbeatable price and which will go entirely to Cáritas.

Another of the featured activities of this fourth edition of the event will be starring Kalon Bay, the young artist from Murcia who uses her body as a canvas and has gone viral with spectacular creations. Alicia Catalán (real name) will be making illustrations that will surely dazzle young and old. The proceeds from these works will go to the Foundation for Cancer Research of the Region of Murcia (Ficam).

In addition, the organizers will set up bars in the capital's Europa Square to add flavor to the weekend. Those attending will be able to eat, drink and enjoy the 'afternoon' in the market itself, since it will have everything necessary to experience a Christmas, gastronomic and, above all, solidarity day from first thing in the morning until midnight.

The official sponsors of the event are Podoba Clínica Podología, Mercado de Correos, San Basilio dental clinic and Tertium Abogados. All the information about the solidarity market can be consulted on its Instagram account