In the American village of Kanajohari, a pig named Ellie becomes a man’s best friend after helping him get through his divorce and the death of his mother. About it informs The Associated Press.

Wyvern Flatt, 54, got Ellie in 2018. At that time, the pig was very small – no more than a boot. In 2019, the man moved to the village from South Carolina and took the animal with him. In addition to Ellie, he moved two dogs and two cats. He bought a house near the center and planned to open a restaurant on the ground floor.

Shortly after, during a visit to obtain permission to open a restaurant, Flatt was informed by a village official that he was keeping Ellie illegally and asked her to be removed. However, the man did not even think of getting rid of the pig, and when six months later the locals noticed that she was still living with him, a conflict began between them. As a result, the American was notified that he did not consider his neighbors and violated the code of the village, according to which the keeping of farm animals is prohibited, and demanded to solve the problem.

“I would never consider giving away someone who is a member of my family. She is very smart. She is smarter than my dogs. It seems to me that she feels when I feel bad – she comes and clings to me, ”said Flatt.

According to the man, Ellie helped him cope with anxiety and overcome depression: she provides him with emotional support and, on this basis, can live with him as a therapeutic animal. However, there is no official evidence of the therapeutic effect of the pig on the owner, despite a note from the local paramedic, in which he confirmed Ellie’s beneficial effect on Flatt’s health.

The American said that he had no plans to give up and give away the pig. He intends to prove that farm animals are not food, but real pets. The man is supported by pig advocates and some neighbors.

Earlier it was reported that an American woman who bought a mini-pig grew a pig weighing 114 kilograms. The realization of the fact that instead of a minipig she was sold an ordinary pig did not make the American give up her pet.