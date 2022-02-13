The genre of visual novel it is certainly not one of the most popular and followed within the videogame industry, but it has managed over time to create its own and unique audience in this particular form of expression. Users have gradually begun to look for experiences that are always different experiences to be read both in terms of the type of story and the degree of interactivity, and this is why a division into sub-genres has begun. In particular that ofotome it has proved to be one of the most popular and with a well-defined niche, also thanks to the experiences offered by the publisher Askys Games and section Otomate from the development team of Idea Factory. Their latest effort is in analysis in this review, that Variable Barricade which is expected to come out on Nintendo Switch the February 24, 2022. A romantic comedy with a young protagonist and four possible love interests, all inserted in a modern Japan. Originally released as a PlayStation Vita exclusive in 2018, this title finally lands in the West with its weird but cute characters.

Money or love?

Works of this kind aim almost entirely their attractiveness in narrative sector, and it is not our intention to spoil the surprise for possibly interested readers. Our goal is to briefly explain the incipit of the story, without falling into useless and heavy spoilers of the events. Variable Barricade tell the story Hibari Tojo, a young seventeen-year-old girl from a wealthy and prominent Japanese family. Her life seems lonely and monotonous, at least until something other than normal happens on the first day back to school. Four handsome guys introduce themselves to her and her, without even knowing her, declaring their love. From here begins a series of misadventures of about twenty hourswhich include a multitude of characters, stereotypes of various kinds, multiple jokes and everyday situations and out of the ordinary.

In this review we have analyzed how the film script from Variable Barricade manages to surprise in more than a few points. The director and screenwriter Shinobu Iwata not only created dynamics that lead to a smile from the user several times, but also some well-orchestrated little twists. The whole game does not fail to show though stereotypes of different kinds, as well as becoming too much predictable in some situations. The entertainment still manages to work very well, affecting even the less avid of the genre, thanks also to the easy-to-read characters and a simple and direct language.

Some solutions of the writer may certainly leave you dumbfounded, but somehow they add to the surreal context of the whole game. In short, with a few small surprises, the Otomate guys offer a story with light tones, simple and without ever going down into extremely vulgar tones. Obviously the writing has some imperfections with some moments in which it tends to repeat certain concepts or gags that reappear all too often, but still leaves that curiosity which carries on the player experience. A feature that certainly increases the replayability of the offer, given the presence of ben five main roads that can be traveled. We warn, however, of the presence of a localization exclusively in English, which joins a neat Japanese language dubbing. A situation that certainly pays off Variable Barricade less accessible, given the enormous amount of text present, but at the same time never presents too complex words.

The power of the (few) choices

There are visual novels of different types in the sector: from those that mix some kind of investigative gameplay, to those that allow you to make a multitude of decisions. In this review by Variable Barricade we noticed how interactivity it is practically kept to a minimum, but this is by no means a downside. The player is required to read the texts and, at specific times, to make an important decision. These choices do not change the unfolding of events immediately, but increase the degree of “resistance” or “weakness” against one of the specific four boys. At the end of each level, three for each love interest, you can see a little animation called Barricade Battle.

Inside, the protagonist tries to protect her feelings, thus giving the player visibility of the success or failure of his goal. To tell the truth we would have liked a greater presence of these decisions, but the fact that they manage to lead to well four possible endings for each individual boy, however, he demonstrates the care included in the project. However, there are some small gameplay elements that offer a greater representation of the world, that is Whis and the Rabi. The first is a messaging service of this world where it is possible to read the discussions that the protagonist has with the different characters of the game, while the second allows you to witness scenes other than the vision of our heroine. They sure turn out to be fun filler scenes, which broaden the knowledge and interactions these strange characters present throughout the game.

However, those are not lacking practically basic features for the genre: the possibility of going back in reading and events, being able to listen to the dialogues, let them scroll automatically, skip entire areas, obscure the text to look at the image and so on. The whole customization offered to the player is of high quality since it allows you to calibrate the voice of the different main and secondary characters, the volume of the music, the speed of the dialogues, the opacity of the dialog box, show the figure of the heroine, skip the various animations and other features not exactly predictable. This extreme customization offered not only manages to increase the already high degree of replayability of the work, but offers the perfect experience for every type of user who approaches the product.

A valuable artistic component

During the review we could not help but notice the artistic and stylistic component from Variable Barricade. Kagero Usaba has done a detailed job designing the environments and characters that populate this world, in a distinctive and highly recognizable style. During the adventure, some special drawings also appear in certain situations, both with the style of the designer, and others in a chibi style made by kiichi. Fortunately, the game saves almost all the images within the galleryso that the player can observe them again once they are unlocked.

We also want to offer our compliments to the various authors of the soundtrack, who have created extremely catchy tracks of different musical genres. The opening Sixteenits different arrangements, Mayne Sweety, Image or Real? o It’s all good! are just some of the songs that the game offers, satisfying the player’s ear. Fortunately, these are also saved in the gallery, as soon as they are heard in the story, a feature not to be underestimated especially in a console like Nintendo Switch.