The good weather and the desire of the residents of Totana made it foreseeable that the pilgrimage back from Santa Eulalia de Mérida to its sanctuary in Sierra Espuña would be massive, and so it was. After spending Christmas in the parish of Santiago, and after the Eucharist at 9 in the morning, with the ringing of bells, the Saint appeared before her faithful in a crowded square. At that precise moment, a great firecracker, applause and cheers began to sound.

In this way the pilgrimage began on its nine kilometer journey. According to sources from the Local Police, the attendance was around 15,000 people, including the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras.

An authentic human tide that marched before and behind the throne carried by the Santa Eulalia Brothers. Although many residents and foreigners who accompanied the journey, at the height of the El Rulo area, a place that means the official farewell, they already turned around. The eldest of the brothers was Martín Romero, 81, who was on the entire journey. “I started when I finished the military, now I just accompany her,” he acknowledged with resignation.

The itinerary between the town and the sanctuary thus became a true marvel, although the cold was noticeable first thing in the morning. However, soon the temperatures began to rise. During the tour, the traditional stops were made in places such as the Huerto de los Once Nudos, the Transfer and the Piedra de Patalache, where they rested for a few seconds getting off the throne.

Of course, there was also another series of concerted stops with neighbors, who entertained the brothers with exquisite food, although as one of the organizers said, “they do it so that the Saint stops for a little while at home.”

At the height of El Tirol, the owners of that commercial firm strove to deliver a hot soup to all walkers, just as they have been doing for 40 years. “This place is called El Tirol, because when we were little my father put us in front of a globe and pointed to a point, it was Tirol and hence the name,” said Fernando, one of the owners of this company specializing in cooking in big events.

A little further on, another stop, in this case at the La Rata inn, where there were long queues to enter the toilets; and later in the Los Pinos inn, with the family tradition of several generations of receiving the brothers and their saint.

Little by little the impressive orchards of orange, mandarin and lemon trees disappeared, and in their place the pine forests of Sierra Espuña began to appear. The road began to get steep and the brothers tried not to waste time to reach the sanctuary at 12, in whose foothills the musical chords of the musical formations of the earth began to sound. “Look at her, how beautiful she is,” said an excited lady when she entered the carving into the atrium. In turn, the thousands of faithful broke into applause, tears in many eyes and relief in many barefoot penitents.

Upon arrival, a campaign mass was celebrated with the accompaniment of the Tuna de Totana, leaving the image of the Patron Saint of the totaneros again in her sanctuary until next December.

According to Civil Protection sources, a heart attack and the fall of a lady were the only noteworthy incidents on a climb marked by emotion and a festive atmosphere.

The gastronomic pilgrimage



After the pilgrimage another journey began, in this gastronomic case. Hundreds of people settled in the places around the Sanctuary and began to prepare all kinds of delicacies from the land, such as strong sausages, barbecues and rice dishes of all kinds.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, as well as several of his advisors enjoyed the two pilgrimages, the one of devotion to the Saint and the Campechana, with good food and the music of the rondallas.