At present, people are increasingly aware of the importance of following a healthy diet. In addition to practicing sports, it is very important to take care of what you eat. In recent years, the ‘realfooding’ method has become fashionable, which consists of discarding ultra-processed foods and replacing them with fresh or minimally processed products.

Although this practice is widespread, many criticize it. Supporters of realfooding use social networks to publicize this method of eating. It is common to find videos on platforms like TikTok on how to start this type of diet. The practice of sharing videos in which supporters of realfooding recommend changing the products in people’s shopping carts for healthier ones has also spread. This summer, these types of videos raised controversy and have received much criticism on social networks.

Specifically, the TikTok account @realfooding shares videos in which a young woman stops people at the supermarket and recommends healthier products. This type of content received a lot of criticism on social networks, but two young people have turned the issue around and have managed to create a bit of humor with this topic.

The parody of the ‘realfooders’ that change your shopping cart



In the original video, the content creator recommends a young woman change her whole wheat bread for a relafooding bread. In the parody video published by the @eltravelitoshow account, the recommendations are quite different. “Could you modify the basket to make it less healthy?” says one of the young women to the girl who is carrying the shopping cart. “It’s just that I like it that way,” replies the young woman that she is supposedly buying. The video starts out quite funny, because when the ‘realfooder’ tells the girl that she is recording her, she completely changes her mind and decides to recommend other products for her basket.

“I see you have oats here. I’m going to change it for ChocoKripies that have games on the back and that way you have fun while you eat breakfast”, is the first change to the less healthy shopping cart. The most radical change in this parody is the product chosen to replace water. “I’ve brought you this gin that looks like water and I’ve brought you this one if you want it in pink now that Barbie is so fashionable.”

«Here you have quinoa, it is not bad, but this dinosaur pasta is much more fun. Plus you don’t have to wash it before cooking », she continues to change products from the basket. The would-be buyer explains what she is going to do with a textured soy bag. “It’s just that I’ve read on Instagram that if you make it with paprika it tastes like ‘Pelotazos’,” says the buyer. «Let’s see, Carlos Ríos, you think that with a little paprika it will taste like Cheetos. I’ll leave this here so you can lick your fingers without it tasting like Galician octopus », recommends the young woman while she leaves a real bag of ‘Pelotazos’.

In addition to these changes, he has also substituted frozen edamame for frozen ham croquettes and carrot sticks for a loaf of bread. The creator of the less healthy basket says goodbye saying that she is going to pay for the purchase, as they do in the original video to end the parody.

This type of video has received many reactions and has reached other social networks such as Twitter. “These two girls have done me the rest of the night already,” one Twitter user responded to the post. “That girl knows marketing,” another user reacted to the video. “She loves the water and the octopus thing,” another user commented.

Those who knew about the controversy of this type of videos, so fashionable for realfooders, have understood the humor of these two girls and their less healthy shopping cart.