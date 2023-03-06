The number of complaints to Rospotrebnadzor about poor-quality disinfection has increased by 1.5 times over the past three years. This was reported to Izvestia in the press service of the department.

This was influenced by the emergence of a large number of non-core organizations (cleaning, trade, repair and construction companies) that offered disinfection services. The situation was affected by the pandemic – in 2020, experts noted a 60 percent increase in offers for the provision of such services compared to the pre-pandemic 2019.

“If we talk about specific violations detected by market participants, very often the premises for the preparation and packaging of poisonous drugs were not properly equipped, and the employees did not have the necessary personal protective equipment,” Rospotrebnadzor noted.

In addition, home-grown businessmen often did not have permits for the chemicals they used.

Disinfection measures must be carried out with caution: hazardous chemicals are used during sanitation, which, if used improperly, can harm the health of citizens, warned the department.

