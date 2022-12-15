The Murcia Local Police issued a notice for anyone who is in the Ronda Sur area this Thursday. The agents have asked the population, through their social networks, not to be alarmed if they hear or see emergency vehicles. The reason is to carry out a simulation of an emergency situation.

This drill is scheduled to take place in the vicinity of Ronda Sur starting at 10:00 a.m. Civil Protection of Murcia, also from his Twitter account, has warned that numerous emergency services will intervene in this exercise. The Local Police of Murcia has also requested that all the indications given by the agents be followed.

These types of drills, essential for the training of emergency personnel, usually put the population on alert. Also when it comes, for example, noise from aircraft flight exercises. At the beginning of this year, the Air Force startled the residents of Lorca with military maneuvers of supersonic flights.