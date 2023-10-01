The month of terror has just begun and Netflix is ​​preparing to bring us news when it comes to predictions. The streaming giant never tires of surprising its users and in October will release many titles to celebrate Halloween as it should: with a marathon of horror movies and series, which will return with new seasons and promise not to take us away from the screen or our seats for several hours.

If you don’t want to miss anything that the red ‘N’ will launch, prepare pop corn and stay tuned, because in the next note we will tell you everything it will bring for the month of October.

These are the Netflix series for October

‘True Blood’: season 1-7 (October 1)

The successful horror series released in 2008 comes to the Netflix grid so that its users can celebrate Halloween with a necessary marathon of all its seasons. The production is based on ‘The Southern Vampire Mysteries’, novels written by Charlaine Harris.

‘Hunter x Hunter’ (2011): season 1-6 (October 1)

Anime fans also have reasons to celebrate this month due to the premiere on Netflix of ‘Hunter x Hunter’, a series based on the manga of the same name created by Yoshihiro Togashi, and which will bring its six seasons.

‘Beckham’ (October 4)

With unpublished content. This series will take us on a journey from the origins of former soccer player David Beckham to his arrival to stardom.

‘Lupine’: part 3 (October 5)

Assane tries to adapt to a new clandestine life without his wife and son. Knowing the suffering he is causing them, he can’t take it anymore and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start from scratch somewhere else.

‘The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ – Season 1 (October 8)

Another anime will premiere in October on Netflix. The series is based on the manga of the same name and written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It is a totally new story, which is a sequel to ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’.

Pact of silence (October 11)

A famous influencer interferes in the lives of four women motivated to discover the truth about her birth… and her thirst for revenge.

The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12)

In this diabolical series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the ruthless brothers Roderick and Madeline Usher have turned the company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an emporium synonymous with wealth, privilege and power. But secrets from the past come to light when the heirs of the Usher dynasty begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman.

Elite: Season 7 (October 20)

The final season of the hit Spanish series will also arrive in October, so all fans should be ready for what this latest adventure at Las Encinas school has in store for us.

These movies will premiere on Netflix in October

Invitation to Murder (October 6)

“A crime story fan becomes trapped in the enigma of her sister’s murder. In a mansion full of suspects, finding the culprit depends only on her,” indicates the official synopsis of the film.

Fair Play (October 6)

The erotic suspense film starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor is also one of the titles that will arrive on Netflix Latin America.

The Business of Pain (October 27)

This Netflix original film starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt is based on an article by Evan Hughes that was published in the New York Times Magazine in 2018.

Sister Death (October 27)

This Spanish horror film, which is directed by Paco Plaza, will show us the consequences of the Civil War, where the novice Narcisa, who has a supernatural gift, will join a school to be a girls’ teacher.