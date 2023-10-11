George Santos, republican representative of NYwas accused of steal donor cards and use them to transfer funds to personal accounts. The incident was reported by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. In total, the congressman He is the alleged suspect in twenty-three charges. Previously, he had been denounced for 13 others, which included money laundering, fraud and false testimony, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The new accusations were presented last Tuesday and generated a stir. According to what was stated AP and replied Telemundohe Republican congressman from New York would have used campaign contributor credit cards to generate charges that exceeded US$40,000. According to what prosecutors argued, most of that money ended up in the representative’s personal bank accounts.

The indictment also indicates that during the 2022 election campaign, in which he was elected to office for the New York county of Suffolk (Long Island), he inflated his declared income with loans and contributions that did not exist. According to what the presentation states, this was done with the aim of obtaining personal gain.

The statement presented by the prosecution indicates that the New York representative in it Congress of USA He must appear in court on October 27. From its presentation, the judicial process will begin and the investigation and review of the material submitted by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the accusation will be carried out.

The Republican congressman was accused by the Attorney General's Office
Photo: Instagram @rep.georgesantos

George Santos’ treasurer pleaded guilty in one of the accusations in New York

Waiting for the congressman is brought to justice, Nancy Marks, treasurer of her committee, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to carry out a fraudulent scheme to submit false reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).