For a few months now Rockstar Games has remained completely silent, nothing beyond the revelation of the remaster it had Red Dead Redemptionwith this fans are wondering if they are putting all their efforts into GTA VI. And now, a clue tells us the kind of video game we can expect in terms of the severity of violence and other content.

As mentioned by users of redditthe game has already been ranked in Australiahaving a MA+15, that is, it is for people who have reached the age of majority, but some adolescents aged 15 and over can also play it with consent. Including the violence that is already known from the franchise, and also elements such as drug use and much more.

Something that has drawn attention in relation to GTA VIis that some content creators mention that the viewer should be aware in the following weeks, because something is going to happen related to the developments of Rockstar Games. Information supported by statements of Take Twowhere it is mentioned that the fiscal year 2024 or 2025 It will be one of the largest in the company.

We also cannot forget that by this time they should have an important development progress, and that is because it has been more than a year since the leaks, so it would not be a surprise if out of nowhere we see the first trailer. Clearly it has already been confirmed that this game is in development, but there is not much information about it, so we will have to wait for more details.

Editor’s note: A first trailer this year could be somewhat hasty, since the reveal was expected to be until spring 2024. Although at this time the company has to return to the reputation it had in times of yore.