The Navantia workers fulfilled their threat this Monday and began their calendar of protests with two strikes in the three production units, one in the morning and another at noon, which brought together dozens of workers at the main door of the Santa shipyard. Rosalia. They do so because Navantia continues to “breach” the agreement, “blocking” the negotiation of the new one and “delaying” the hiring of the “400 workers necessary to carry out the current workload,” detailed the president of the company committee of the shipyard. Cartagena, Eusebio Martínez.

The first one started at five in the morning and lasted until ten. During that time, the workers gathered at the access to the shipyard without banners but making public their displeasure with the management of the company, which has not yet responded to their demands. This was the most crowded. The second was from 2 to 4 p.m. and a smaller group of workers participated.

Workers complain that they are having numerous problems due to lack of application of the latest collective agreement (in force until 2021 and extended) regarding professional reclassification, vacancies, promotions and new hires, as well as an “unaffordable” overtime work overload. . In addition, they criticize that the Human Resources department is “delaying” the negotiation of the new agreement. They also claim salary arrears from the increase agreed with the company in 2022.

Delays in the construction of submarines



They also demanded greater transparency from the company in the few hires they make. And he insisted on the need for more professionals to be incorporated into the workforce, at least 400, to cope with the workload. Last Friday, the president of the works council denounced that this situation of lack of workers is causing “delays” in the projects of the three production areas of the work center: the repair, engine and submarine construction units. Special emphasis was placed on the delays in the S-82 'Narciso Monturiol', whose resistant hull should already be completely assembled.

Eusebio Martínez also announced that they will intensify the protests in the coming months so that the shipbuilding company becomes aware of the need to address the proposals of its workers. “We will do what the inter-center committee agrees, but the strikes will be agreed among the workers here, as happened today,” he indicated.