We are now entering the end of the European competitions and the Conference League and we are entering the quarterfinals, where there are only eight teams left, of which only one can be declared champion of the tournament on May 29 in Athens.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this round:
The first match of these quarterfinals will pit the Greek team coached by Mendilibar against a team that has been controversial after leaving the field after fielding the under-19 team in the Turkish Super Cup
Date: April 11
Stadium: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis (Greece)
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 13:45 in Argentina, 10:45 in Mexico
TV channel: Movistar +
One of the teams that a priori is the favorite to win the Conference League will have to play in a complicated stadium. A good result for Fiorentina in this stadium will be key to advancing to the semifinals
Date: April 11
Stadium: Doosan Aren (Czech Republic)
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina, 11:45 in Mexico
TV channel: Movistar +
The team where the Spanish Jutglá plays will play against PAOK in their stadium in the first game of these Conference League quarterfinals.
Date: April 11
Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion (Belgium)
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
TV channel: Movistar +
Possibly the most attractive tie of these Conference League quarterfinals. The team that advances to the semifinals of the tournament will be the favorite to lift the trophy.
Date: April 11
Stadium: Villa Park (England)
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
TV channel: Movistar +
